Thadd Kerns

Thadd Christopher Kerns, 42, of Hannibal and formerly of Bowling Green died Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017.

Thadd was born Nov. 11, 1974, in Hannibal to William E. and Patricia Ann Leake Kerns.

Survivors include his parents, William E. and Patricia Ann Kerns of Hannibal; the love of his life, Liza Martin of Hannibal; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and many numerous close friends. He is also survived by his devoted companion, his dog, Bear.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents, and special grandma, Helen Leake.

Thadd attended St. Clement School, Bowling Green Junior High School and Bowling Green High School.

He was the owner and operator of Kerns’ Carpet Cleaning for the past 24 years.

He was very athletic and enjoyed working out.

Thadd loved animals, being outdoors and riding four wheelers. He was a very compassionate person, he always saw the good in people and was a very loyal man. Thadd was a very spiritual person. He will be missed and remembered by many.

