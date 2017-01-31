Click Here to Visit Jim Trenary Chevrolet of Troy
Celebrating Eagle Days!

From “Hawks” to Eagles

Clopton Elementary Fourth Grade students learned first-hand about eagles at the annual Eagle Days event held at the Apple Shed in Clarksville on Friday, Jan. 27.

The event was sponsored by the Missouri Department of Conservation in conjunction with the World Bird Sanctuary.

Students were introduced to two eagles by naturalists with the World Bird Sanctuary.

Following the presentation at the Apple Shed, staff and students traveled to the Clarksville Lock & Dam No. 24 for a tour.

Pictured are the fourth grade students posing outside the Apple Shed in Clarksville.

