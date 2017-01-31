Commissioners Boost Budget For Pike County Sheriff’s Department

Commissioners Pass Budget With Salary Increases, Eye To The Future

Pike County Commissioners passed the budget for 2017 on Monday and in addition to raises for many staff members were additional funds to make 24-hour patrol by the Sheriff’s Department a reality again.

Cuts over the past two years had forced Pike County Sheriff Stephen Korte to slash 10 positions which included four full-time deputies, four full-time jailors, one full-time 911 dispatcher and one full-time cook. He said that since 2014 the law enforcement budget had taken a hit of more than $360,000.

Korte said he requested around $200,000 of additional funds so that five positions could be hired back to the roster. Two full-time deputies, two full-time jailors and one full-time 911 dispatcher will be added back to the staff.

“I met multiple times with the commissioners like we used to,” Korte remarked. “We discussed priorities for the department and I helped to explain our line items.”

Korte added that budget cuts over the past two years made patrol 24-hours-per-day and seven-days-a-week impossible. During the last election in November, making that a reality again was a campaign stance often discussed by both Justin Sheppard and Bill Allen.

“It was a goal to get our citizens back 24-hour coverage. We had the funds there to do that,” Sheppard explained.

He added that commissioners were also able to budget enough funds to give raises to a majority of the county’s full-time employees.

“We were able to come up with a good budget,” Allen remarked. “We asked a lot of questions,” he said of himself and his fellow commissioners. “Everything went really smoothly, actually. We didn’t really have to make actual cuts anywhere.

Sheppard noted the county opted to project about the same income as the past year at around over $2.3 million.

“We’re not projecting any big increases in sales or property taxes. All our revenue streams mirror last year.”

In addition to two new commissioners, the county also got a new Road and Bridge Supervisor to start the year in Harry Grote.

Sheppard said the work will continue to keep open lines of communication between the commissioner’s office and all the county’s various departments.

One area the commissioners started to zero in on was base salaries. It was pointed out there has been disparity between similar positions in different departments. Sheppard pointed out that an employee doing clerical work in one department can start out at a much lower wage than an employee doing similar work for another department. He explained that the commission has requested department heads examine this and have plans ready to address these concerns.

“We want to try to make things right. We want things to be comparable,” Sheppard remarked.

The commission said work already started in this budget as raises were given in several areas and the starting salary was boosted in some positions.

“It’s been great to be able to sit down with everyone, all the elected officials and talk to staff and taxpayers,” Allen said of putting the budget together over the past month.

He added that money was also set aside to work on improvements at the courthouse to address issues such as sewer, drainage and roof problems.

Korte noted that once the five positions are filled again, patrols will be increased throughout the county. He noted the staff has been very resilient and reliable and has done an excellent job taking on more responsibilities.

No raises were given to elected officials this year. The commission also reviewed insurance rates and talked about the possibility of implementing a merit system for promotions. Commissioners also discussed flattening revenues throughout the state before approving the 2017 budget unanimously on Monday. Allen moved to pass the budget, which was seconded by Sheppard. Presiding Commissioner Chris Gamm also voted in favor.

