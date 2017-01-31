Meth, Firearm Seized In Sunday Bust

Three local individuals face drug charges following execution of a search warrant at a residence in Bowling Green on Sunday, Jan. 29.

According to a release from Pike County Sheriff Stephen Korte, the narcotics search warrant was executed at a residence at 419 South Cuivre Street in Bowling Green. He noted that methamphetamine, meth paraphernalia and a defaced firearm were seized from the residence.

Trevor Traynor, 25, of Louisiana was taken into custody for possession of methamphetamine. He faces a class D felony charge and bond was set at $10,000, cash only.

Brandon Waite, 24, of Eolia, was also arrested and charged with the class D felony for possession of methamphetamine, the class D felony for possession of a firearm by a felon and a Class B misdemeanor for possession of a defaced firearm (serial number was removed). Bond was set at $5,000, cash only.

Cassidy Niffen, 24, of the Bowling Green residence, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine. As of press time, a probable cause statement had been filed but formal charges had not been filed.

Korte noted the residence adjoins the city park in Bowling Green and is approximately 60-feet from the walking trail connected to the park.

All persons charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

