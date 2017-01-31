Click Here to Visit Jim Trenary Chevrolet of Troy
The People's Tribune

Meth, Firearm Seized In Sunday Bust

Posted by on Jan 31st, 2017 and filed under News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.

Three local individuals face drug charges following execution of a search warrant at a residence in Bowling Green on Sunday, Jan. 29.

According to a release from Pike County Sheriff Stephen Korte, the narcotics search warrant was executed at a residence at 419 South Cuivre Street in Bowling Green. He noted that methamphetamine, meth paraphernalia and a defaced firearm were seized from the residence.

Trevor Traynor, 25, of Louisiana was taken into custody for possession of methamphetamine. He faces a class D felony charge and bond was set at $10,000, cash only.

Brandon Waite, 24, of Eolia, was also arrested and charged with the class D felony for possession of methamphetamine, the class D felony for possession of a firearm by a felon and a Class B misdemeanor for possession of a defaced firearm (serial number was removed). Bond was set at $5,000, cash only.

Cassidy Niffen, 24, of the Bowling Green residence, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine. As of press time, a probable cause statement had been filed but formal charges had not been filed.

Korte noted the residence adjoins the city park in Bowling Green and is approximately 60-feet from the walking trail connected to the park.

All persons charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Comments

The People's Tribune Inc is a BBB Accredited Business. Click for the BBB Business Review of this Newspapers in Bowling Green MO