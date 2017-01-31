Clint Harp Is Headline Guest For Clarksville Spring Market Show

Clarksville Spring Market & Garden Show is excited to announce that Clint Harp, from the hit HGTV Show, Fixer Upper, will be our headline guest at the 2017 Clarksville Spring Market & Garden Show on April 22 in Clarksville.

Harp can be found regularly on HGTV’s hit show Fixer Upper as the dumpster diving, reclaimed wood loving carpenter. After quitting his sales job in 2011 to pursue his dream of building furniture and owning his own company, the last thing he expected was to be a nationally known carpenter featured on HGTV.

Now, together with his wife Kelly and their three kids, the Harps spend each day pursuing their dream and blazing the new trail of owning their own company. Harp Design Co. provides quality furniture and home goods to customers all across the U.S. and abroad.

Constantly adjusting to unexpected national exposure, the Harps work hard each day to grow as a family and a business whose core values are love, beauty, and creativity.

Clint appears as a supporting role in Fixer Upper, helping his close friends and stars Chip and Joanna Gaines as they remodel homes in Waco, Texas. The show attracted more than 19 million viewers its first season, is currently airing season two and shooting the third season. Clint takes recycled and reclaimed wood, usually found pieces, and creates beautiful, one-of-a-kind pieces meant to bring families together, which the Gaines incorporate into their final remodel and home designs.

Clint and his family live in Waco, Texas.

The Clarksville Spring Market & Garden Show will be held on April 22-23 at the historic Apple Shed on Highway 79 in Clarksville. “A true one of a kind Experience.”

“Art, Craft, Vintage, Antiques, Direct Sales & Garden booths will fill the inside and outside of the Apple Shed with some of the best makers & pickers available in the area. Over 150 booths from 10 states!” states event organizer, Jackson Bishop. “The Spring Market is bigger & better and will stretch from the Apple Shed to the American Legion. It is the perfect setting for a Spring Market & Garden Show. This ain’t your Granny’s Craft Show!”

You won’t want to miss this spectacular Spring Market. An EVENT like no other!

It all happens April 22-23. Hours of the Spring Market & Garden Show are Saturday 10-5 & Sunday 11-4.

For Information email: pickervilleusa@gmail.com or call 217-883-0570 or 573-250-5025.

