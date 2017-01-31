Another Championship For Lady Hawks

Clopton Ladies Still Undefeated And State-Ranked

As the top-seeded, undefeated, state-ranked Clopton Lady Hawks claimed the championship hardware at the 92nd Annual Bowling Green Tournament, another milestone was reached for Coach Larry Lagemann – win number 300 for his career.

His daughter, senior Ashtyn Lagemann, led the way in scoring with 22 points…one for every year he’s coached.

It was the third tournament championship for the Lady Hawks this season with wins at Montgomery County and in their home tourney. They are currently the top-ranked team in Class 2.

The title came with little resistance from the competition as the Lady Hawks downed Louisiana 72-17 in Monday’s opener, topped Elsberry 53-12 in the semifinal and in the title game, Clopton beat North Callaway 57-43 on Friday.

The Championship never seemed as close as the final score indicated.

The Lady Hawks doubled on T-Bird post Samantha Schaefer with Kassie McGuire and Ashtyn Lagemann, while guards Kaitlyn Kuntz, Emily Brune and Jillian Lockard outworked a North Callaway group that had frustrated Bowling Green in the semi.

With McGuire doing the heavy lifting, Lagemann had one of her most dominating performances of the season for the Hawks, scoring 22 points and notched 11 boards, five blocks, two steals and an assist in the title game.

Clopton opened the game hot as Lagemann netted seven while Lockard and Brune each scored five for a 19-11 lead after eight minutes.

The teams played a nearly even second quarter as Lockard and Lagemann each added five in the quarter.

The Lady Hawks carried a 31-21 lead to the locker room.

The third quarter won the tournament for the Hawks. Kuntz drained two three pointers and Lagemann scored eight as Clopton dominated the quarter 18-5.

The Hawks got into a bit of foul trouble in the fourth and North Callaway pulled back within 10 points momentarily, but Clopton responded down the stretch to dash any hope of a Lady T-Bird upset.

Lagemann was named the Community State Bank TribCast Player of the Game in the Championship.

Coach Larry Lagemann said he was very pleased overall with the team’s performance in the tournament and pointed out no team was taken lightly.

“I have had some very good teams in the past come up short during this tournament,” Lagemann noted. “I thought we were solid defensively the entire week. We got into some foul trouble during the championship game and we had to back out of our press late in the third quarter, which I thought caused us to lose some intensity and focus on both ends of the floor. North Callaway was able to put a little run together to close the gap, but we regrouped and finished strong. I thought the big difference in the championship game was our play during the third quarter. We hit some big shots and had multiple stops on the defensive end that put the game away during the first 4-5 minutes of the second half.”

He added that he feels blessed to have reached the 300 career win mark.

“I have just been very blessed to have had talented players over the years. The players over the years have played hard for me and have bought in to what I am telling them. We have all just been trying to live up to the lofty standards that are associated with Clopton basketball.”

He pointed out that he likes where the team is sitting right now with three weeks remaining in the season.

“We still have several challenges in front of us. The girls have done a good job up to this point of focusing on the next game in front of us. We have to continue to stay sharp and focused. We want to be playing our best ball of the season when we enter the district tournament.”

Scoring against North Callaway: Lagemann, 22; Lockard, 14; Kuntz, 8; Brune, 5; Katie McCrory, 3; McGuire, 2; Maya Street, 2; Cassie Brown, 1.

In the semifinal, the Lady Hawks held Elsberry to less than five points in all four quarters, beating the Lady Indians 53-12.

Kuntz scored 17 points for the second straight game to lead the way for Clopton.

The Lady Hawks led 35-5 at halftime as the Clopton pressure defense frustrated Elsberry, creating steal after steal and point after point. The Lady Indians only scored six points from the field the entire game, while Clopton netted 50. Clopton was also 75 percent from the free throw line (3 of 4) in the game. Lockard and Lagemann joined Kuntz in double figures.

Kuntz was named the Community State Bank TribCast Player of the Game in the semifinal on Wednesday.

Scoring against Elsberry: Kuntz, 17; Lockard, 12; Lagemann, 11; McGuire, 4; Katelynn Hammett, 3; McCrory, 3; Brune, 3.

Clopton returns to action tonight against Community R-VI and is slated to play Montgomery County on Thursday.

Comments