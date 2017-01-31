Bulldogs Triumph Over Hawks In Tourney Championship Rematch

Bruising, tense and low scoring. It was a different type of match-up for Clopton and Louisiana in the title of the Bowling Green Tournament on Saturday night.

The third meeting of the season between the two teams was a battle and the Bulldogs dominated the 49-36 victory. The first meeting came in the title game of the Clopton Tournament which saw the Hawks dominate from the start. The second meeting went to the Bulldogs on a final half-court shot by Derek Richards.

The top players for both teams took their lumps as Clopton’s Stephen Talbert missed significant time in the first half with a bloodied nose and Louisiana’s Derek Richards nearly lost teeth while hit with a charging foul in the second half.

The Bulldogs carried a four point lead to the second quarter thanks to three pointers from Richards and P.J. Francis in the opening frame.

Landon Hall scored six of the eight points for the Hawks in the first quarter.

Michael Francis hit a trey in the second quarter for Louisiana to offset the three from Clopton’s Jamon Graham and the Bulldogs led the Hawks 20-14 at halftime.

Louisiana broke the game open in the third, outscoring the Hawks 14-4 and holding Clopton to just two points from the field.

Michael Francis hit his second three ball and Richards added five points to extend the lead to 16 heading to the final quarter.

The Hawks turned around a tough night from the free throw line by hitting 7-10 in the quarter to reach 50 percent from the line in the game, but the Louisiana lead was too large as Richards converted seven free throws in the quarter for the 12-point win.

Richards only hit two shots from the field the entire night, but was 10-12 from the stripe for 16 points.

Richards was named the Community State Bank TribCast Player of the game in the Bulldogs second win over the Hawks.

Scoring for Louisiana: Richards, 16; Zac Harrison, 9; P.J. Francis, 9; Michael Francis, 8; Hunter Feldewerth, 6.

Scoring for Clopton: Hall, 13; Talbert, 11; Kevin Hammett, 6; Graham, 6.

Find more on the Bulldogs and the Hawks in the tournament (semifinal/opening round games) on page 11.

Louisiana Coach Matt Smith said the win was sweet after being in four tournament championships over the past two years and came up short in all of them.

“The team was very inspired to make this one count,” Smith noted. “Anytime we play Clopton in a championship game, or any game for that matter, it is a uphill battle. I have a ton of respect for Coach (Craig) Smith and his basketball program. Going into the game I told the kids we had to be physical and try to keep them off the free throw line. I thought we played one of our better games after we shook off some of the nervousnesss in the first quarter,” Smith remarked.

He said the team gets into conference play moving forward.

“I still believe with some help from some other teams we can still finish towards the top of the conference.”

Clopton Coach Craig Smith congratulated Louisiana on the win.

“I was very surprised with some of the actions that both teams got away with at times in the game,” he remarked. “We had our worst shooting game of the year, shooting 18 percent in the first half and in the 20’s for the game.”

Smith noted the Hawks did not respond well or adjust to the flow of the game or how it was being called.

“I did not coach well enough for my players to make those adjustments. We will reflect on this game and move forward as a team and make our focus to finish strong as we move on in conference play and head towards districts.”

Louisiana is slated to face Highland tonight (Tuesday, Jan. 31) and Macon on Friday for Courtwarming. That game will be featured on TribCast.

Clopton will host Community tonight (Tuesday, Jan. 31), Pleasant Hill on Thursday and travel to Montgomery County on Friday.

